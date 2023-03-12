Iowa women earn a 2-seed, will host SE Louisiana

The Iowa Hawkeye women grabbed a 2 seed, matching the highest in program history and will host 15th seeded Southeast Louisiana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Carver Hawkeye Arena on Friday.
The Hawkeyes, who finished second in the Big Ten standings, are coming off a big run in the conference tournament that ended with a title last Sunday. Iowa hammered Ohio State 105-72 in the title game, setting multiple offensive records in the win.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who averages 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game, was recently named the National Player of the Year by the Athletic.