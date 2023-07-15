Iowa Wesleyan University to auction off items next month

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWWL)- After closing its doors for good following the end of this past school year, items from Iowa Wesleyan University will be going on the auction block next month.
Backes Auctioneers wild hold online auctions over the course of five days between August 14 and 28.
They are selling a number of contents from the school's library, campus buildings, classrooms, athletic facilities and more.
The auction block will feature everything from dormitory furniture to lab equipment to pianos to baseball and softball indoor batting nets and pitching machines.
The Board of Trustees for the private university voted unanimously in March to close the institution. The Board cited rising operating costs, changing enrollment, dropping donations and the denial of COVID funds by Governor Kim Reynolds.
As for the 878 students of Iowa Wesleyan, administrators secured agreements with other colleges and universities so students can complete their degrees.
As part of the “teach-out” agreement with the other institutions, IW students will pay the same out of pocket cost and are guaranteed admission.