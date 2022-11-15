Iowa turkey farmers try to keep prices down amid inflation

IOWA (KWWL) -- While getting ready for Thanksgiving, families are seeing higher prices across the board compared to last year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that turkey prices are around 23% higher than last year.
Despite national trends showing a rise in cost, turkey farmers in Iowa say that cost isn't hitting them too hard. They say that turkey will still likely be one of the cheapest options.
Morgan Pothoven with the Iowa Turkey Federation says that despite dealing with a wave of bird flu over the summer and increased costs, Iowa turkey farmers and grocers are keeping the price down.
Pothoven says that the previous bird flu epidemic in 2015 helped them keep damage to a minimum to their turkeys. From what she has seen, Iowan grocers are keeping the birds as cheap as possible for Thanksgiving.
“We have people in the industry who are brokers, or friends and just colleagues that we’ve talked to them and said ‘ok what are you seeing on your end and how are things going,’ and they’re like ‘you know, despite the conversation that’s happening, turkey is actually on sale," according to Pothoven.
Pothoven says that she doesn't expect that to change after Thanksgiving is over. She says that turkey farmers in Iowa, along with their partners, are more than able to continue providing their birds as cheap as possible.
Pothoven did say that she is seeing increased costs for other food goods, which could lead to a pricier dinner table overall for Thanksgiving.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, things like butter and flour both saw around a 25% increase in price over the last year. Eggs also saw a massive 44% increase in price.