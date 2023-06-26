Iowa to receive $43M toward improving buses and transportation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa is getting nearly $43 million to help put improved buses on its roads, with the funds coming from the Biden administration's 2021 infrastructure law. Iowa City, in particular, will be seeing the largest upgrade.
Iowa City will receive most of the funding, with more than $23 million going toward electric buses. These will replace the old diesel buses.
Dubuque's Jule transit system will receive $2.3 million to buy battery-electric buses and charging equipment.
Also, the Iowa Department of Transportation will receive $17.8 million on behalf of five rural transit agencies.