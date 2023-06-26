Iowa to receive $415M investment to improve internet access

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa will be receiving $415 million to help families and business with internet access, the Biden administration announced on Monday. The investment is part of a larger nationwide $42+ billion investment.
The Biden administration kicked off an initiative to give every household in America access to high-speed internet by 2030.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration says that more than 83,000 homes and small businesses in Iowa don't have access to a high-speed internet connection. Monday's announcement is part of the Internet for All initiative.
More than $42 billion will be distributed across the country to improve internet access. According to the Federal Communication Commission, more than 7% of the country falls in the under-served category, with internet speed below the government's standards.