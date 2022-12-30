Iowa surpasses its "Under 300" traffic fatality goal in 2022

IOWA (KWWL) -- The state of Iowa has again surpassed its "Under 300" traffic fatality goal in 2022, with 335 people having died on Iowa roadways this year.
This number is slightly lower than 2021, which saw 348 traffic deaths. It's about on par with 2020, which saw 333 traffic deaths that year.
2022's traffic fatalities are still the second-highest total in the last five years, behind only 2021.
- 2017: 329 deaths
- 2018: 315 deaths
- 2019: 328 deaths
- 2020: 333 deaths
- 2021: 348 deaths
- 2022: 335 deaths
The Iowa State Patrol set a goal to get under 300 fatalities, but so far, has been unable to make it.
On average, between 2017 and 2021, there have been 331 deaths a year on Iowa's roadways.