Willie Ray's Q Shack heads to eastern Kentucky following fatal floods

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- As the death toll rises due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, a familiar eastern Iowa face is headed down to help provide support.
Willie Ray Fairley often travels to disaster zones to help out, bringing meals and other supplies with him. Of course, he also brings plenty of barbeque.
“We’ve got ribs, pulled pork, when we get there we will smoke the pork and what not, it’s gonna be a good time," Fairley said.
For Fairley, experiencing personal disasters like the 2008 flooding or the 2020 derecho has inspired him to help out others.
"It’s rough whenever you’ve been in a situation like that you always want to be a part of helping it,” he said. "It’s always been a passion of mine to get out and help people in the community, especially those that are in need, when you get flooded, we had a flood back in '08 and I wasn’t able to do anything at that moment but from here on out I will be able to.”
Pallets of food and supplies fill the Penske truck, which will leave around 7 a.m. Saturday. The crew sends out around 1,000 meals a day. This time they're hopeful for more volunteers once they're in Kentucky, so they can also reach the more rural areas that are affected.
Most of their supplies are fueled by community donations, something Fairley says he's grateful for.
“We’ve raised up quite a bit, maybe enough to cover the whole trip, but if not we’ll just reach into the pockets and take care of what we need," Fairley said. "Thanks to the community for reaching helping out, pitching in as always, and we’re gonna go make us all proud.”