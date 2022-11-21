Willie Ray's Q Shack giving out free Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray's Q Shack will be giving out a limited amount of free Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post, they plan to roll out around 250-300 free meals. The meals will be start to be given out at 11:00 a.m. until all of the food is gone.
Fairley says that they will only provide as many meals as there are people that show up.
"If you need 5 meals you will need to have 5 people in the car, however many people are in the car that how many meals you can get. We just want to keep it fair so we can reach many people as we can," he said in the Facebook post.
Meals will include:
- 2 Rib Bone
- Pulled Pork
- Rib Tips
- Brisket
- Side of Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Ro-Mac, and Corn
The restaurant will be closed for the remainder of the Thanksgiving week.