Willie Ray provides update after serving meals to Kentucky flood victims

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, provided an update on Monday after he and his team arrived to Kentucky to provide meals to flood victims.
Fairley's visit comes in the wake of a rising death and missing persons toll due to severe flooding.
In a Facebook post, Fairley revealed that almost 2,000 meals had been served between Sunday and Monday, with 1,100 of them being served on Sunday. At the time of the post, 850 meals were provided on Monday.
In the post, Fairley thanks the people who helped donate to help get the initiative going.
Fairley told KWWL about the different types of meat they brought to the state.
“We’ve got ribs, pulled pork, when we get there we will smoke the pork and what not, it’s gonna be a good time," Fairley said.
Fairley says that the 2008 Iowa flooding and the 2020 derecho were key inspirations for his movement to help disaster victims.
"It’s always been a passion of mine to get out and help people in the community, especially those that are in need, when you get flooded, we had a flood back in '08 and I wasn’t able to do anything at that moment but from here on out I will be able to," Fairley told KWWL.
Fairley also told KWWL that he plans to make another trip back to Kentucky to provide additional meals.