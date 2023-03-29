Willie Ray Fairley heading to Mississippi to assist storm victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, will be heading to his home state of Mississippi to assist storm victims.
Fairley has made a name for himself by traveling across the country to assist storm victims and those in need.
Recent storms have killed at least 21 people in the state so far. Early estimates indicate that over 1,000 people have been affected.
In a Facebook post, Fairley said, "The decision has been made. We will be heading to Mississippi, my home state, to help do what we love to do helping people in need."
Fairley said that they are accepting donations through Venmo.