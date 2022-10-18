Willie Ray Fairley completes 'mission' helping hurricane victims in Florida

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- He's done it again. Willie Ray Fairley announced on Tuesday that his team worked hard to "complete this mission" in assisting hurricane victims in Florida.
Fairley gave an update on his "Willie Ray's Q Shack" Facebook page. He said, "This has to be one of the smallest groups we have traveled with. But let me tell you, all of us worked our butts off to complete this mission."
He continued, "Words can't explain how proud I am of these guys. Thank you all for all your hard work and to everyone who donated to make this possible."
Earlier this month, Fairley raised money from his restaurant in Cedar Rapids to help fund the trip to deliver food to victims of hurricane Ian.
Before embarking on his latest trip, Fairley told KWWL, “There’s a lot of people who probably want to do these things but may not have the means. So since we’re willing to do it, and people are willing to help us, it’s a blessing. All the way around.”