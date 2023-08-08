 Skip to main content
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announces 2023 Kid Captains

  • Updated
202-2024 Kid Captains
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital has announced its 2023 Kid Captains for the 2023-2024 Hawkeye football season.

This is the 14th year of the Kid Captain program.

The 2023 Kid Captains are:

  • Gracelyn Springer, 10, Alburnett, Iowa
  • Nile Kron, 6, Iowa City, Iowa
  • Maggie Larson, 6, Urbandale, Iowa
  • Gabby Ford, 17, Fairfield, Iowa
  • Wyatt Rannals, 9, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  • Max Schlee, 7, Farmersburg, Iowa
  • Madi Ramirez, 17, LeClaire, Iowa
  • Bentley Erickson, 12, Brainerd, Minn.
  • Lincoln Veach, 5, Maquoketa, Iowa
  • Chloe Dinkla, 10, Winterset, Iowa
  • Cooper Estenson, 11, North Liberty, Iowa
  • Nathan McDonald, 16, Delta, Iowa

To learn more about each of the Kid Captains, visit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital website.

