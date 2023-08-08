University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announces 2023 Kid Captains

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital has announced its 2023 Kid Captains for the 2023-2024 Hawkeye football season.
This is the 14th year of the Kid Captain program.
The 2023 Kid Captains are:
- Gracelyn Springer, 10, Alburnett, Iowa
- Nile Kron, 6, Iowa City, Iowa
- Maggie Larson, 6, Urbandale, Iowa
- Gabby Ford, 17, Fairfield, Iowa
- Wyatt Rannals, 9, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Max Schlee, 7, Farmersburg, Iowa
- Madi Ramirez, 17, LeClaire, Iowa
- Bentley Erickson, 12, Brainerd, Minn.
- Lincoln Veach, 5, Maquoketa, Iowa
- Chloe Dinkla, 10, Winterset, Iowa
- Cooper Estenson, 11, North Liberty, Iowa
- Nathan McDonald, 16, Delta, Iowa
To learn more about each of the Kid Captains, visit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital website.