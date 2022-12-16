U.S. Cellular and House of Hope provide holiday meal kits to 25 families in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With just over a week until Christmas, 25 Waterloo families received a piece of holiday joy on Friday.
U.S. Cellular partnered with House of Hope to prepare and provide holiday meal kits to 25 families in need. It's the first meal donation for the non-profit this season.
U.S. Cellular says that it will partner with more than 135 different organizations this Christmas, including food banks, pantries, and homeless shelters.
"We are 100 percent supported by this community, all of our funding is from this community, all of the volunteering all of our support- so we appreciate very much when our community such as U.S. Cellular shows up and supports our mission and the families we serve," a spokesperson said.