Two Iowa natives advance in 'American Ninja Warrior'

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Monday night, 35 people, including 3 Iowans, continued their quest to become the next 'American Ninja Warrior' and win $1 million.
Father and son Scott and Ben Behrends each made it to the final round. They held a watch party at their Cedar Falls gym Ninja-U.
The night ended early for Scott after he went out on the fifth obstacle. His son Ben was able to finish inside the top 24 despite not finishing the course. He will advance to the second stage.
It was also a good night for Hudson native and former UNI Panther Jackson Twait. Twait managed to hit the buzzer to stage one. He is also moving onto stage two.
Ben Behrends told KWWL, "It's so amazing so many people showed up to support us and of course we had the people online watching our runs and in person.
Scott Behrends said, "Ninja is like a family to us. A community a family it's always been bigger than just ninja to us."
Jackson and Ben are seeded as the number 8 and 21 competitors, respectively, in next week's bracket.