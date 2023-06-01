Three people still unaccounted for in Davenport apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- There are three people still unaccounted for following Sunday's apartment collapse in Davenport, city officials said in a press conference on Thursday morning.
Previously, there were five people who were unaccounted for in the city's last update on Tuesday. In Thursday morning's press conference, officials announced that two of those people were tracked down.
Officials said they're working with the VA to find Daniel Prien, but noted that his apartment was in the area of the collapse. Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock also had apartments in the area of the collapse, and are still unaccounted for.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said in the press conference, "Believe me, we understand the significance of this tragedy and the significance and the terrible sadness that the families are going through for their unaccounted relatives...understanding that there's a possibility, as you heard the Chief say, there's a strong possibility that this is a resting place."
A follow up conference is expected around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
The apartment complex is in close proximity to the Davenport city hall and library buildings. This has prompted city officials to warn that demolition methods could be damaging to nearby buildings and businesses.
Local residents and businesses have stepped up to assist those impacted by the collapse. Those resources can be found here.