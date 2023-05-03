Three-legged dog safely returns home in Iowa City after 246 days

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A missing three-legged dog has safely returned home in Iowa City after 246 days.
Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that the dog, named Kinnick, had been previously recued from a situation that left him severely injured and with only three legs.
They explain that Kinnick had been with the shelter for only two weeks when he ran away.
They explained, "While out for a walk with his owner, Annabelle, something spooked him and yanked the leash right out of her hand."
Due to Kinnick's history, he is untrusting of other animals and sees them as a potential threat. This made attempts to rescue him very difficult, the staff said.
They explained, "He knew his routes, he knew where the food bowls for other critters were, and he knew not to stay in one location too long, but would venture back, almost seemingly on purpose as if he was trying to throw us off. He didn't fall for our live traps. He just headed on to a bowl left out for other animals. And passed up the dog food, steak, sometimes roast, chicken, you name it, he wasn't falling for it. It came down to tracking."
The team was able to track Kinnick's three-legged footprints in the snow last winter, and then they set up cameras and a food station for him. Eventually, they found an area where he tended to stay, but could never successfully bring him back.
Kinnick was finally rescued on Wednesday, May 3 after 246 days on the loose.
The team thanked the community for phone calls of sightings that helped result in his rescue.