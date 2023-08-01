Three Iowans advance to finals of 'American Ninja Warrior'

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three competitors from eastern Iowa have advanced to the finals of "American Ninja Warrior."
A watch party was held in Cedar Falls at the "Ninja U" gym on Monday night. People gathered to cheer on father-and-son Ben and Scott Behrends, who became the first father-and-son duo to ever advance to the finals in the same year.
However, that almost didn't happen. Ben Behrends explained, "Crazy thing - my Dad and I were actually 0.26 seconds away from racing... So that was pretty terrifying."
Also advancing was Hudson native Jackson Twait, who was the only one of the three competitors to make it through the entire course.
The Behrends were able to make it farther than their challengers, giving them the edge to the finals.