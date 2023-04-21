Students and community members come together to shore up Marquette against rising waters

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, with it expected to grow into several communities with top-recorded river levels by its peak. However, communities near the river are responding together to shore up against the rising tide.
As of Friday the water is at 20 feet, already flooding over Marquette's boat ramp and riverside recreation area. However, the MarMac community is getting ready.
Over a hundred volunteers, including a dozen students from the local high school, teamed up under the bridge to get sandbags ready for the week ahead.
Marquette's Mayor Stephen Weipert says that seeing the community come together has been incredible.
Weipert told KWWL, "The whole thing is just overwhelming. I mean we had citizens from Marquette here early this morning. The Fire Department was here early. They had skids and skids done before the kids even got there.”
By this time next week, water levels near Marquette and McGregor are estimated to be about 23.5 feet. However, Weipert says that once all sandbagging is done, they should be okay. He expects efforts to prevent flooding to take several days.
23.5 feet is only 2 feet under the area's record high. With rain hitting the area, experts aren't yet sure when the waters will stop rising.