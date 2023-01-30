 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Starts Right Here founder released from hospital following shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The founder of Starts Right Here Center, Will Keeps, is recovering after being released from the hospital after being seriously injured from a shooting that left two students dead.

Last Monday, a gang-related shooting occurred at the education program, killing 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 19-year-old Rashad Carr, and injuring Keeps.

Keeps founded Starts Right Here to help at-risk youth. His family says that he is determined to get back to fulfilling the mission of the program.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, with 18-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Tukes currently in custody.

