Starts Right Here founder released from hospital following shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The founder of Starts Right Here Center, Will Keeps, is recovering after being released from the hospital after being seriously injured from a shooting that left two students dead.
Last Monday, a gang-related shooting occurred at the education program, killing 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 19-year-old Rashad Carr, and injuring Keeps.
Keeps founded Starts Right Here to help at-risk youth. His family says that he is determined to get back to fulfilling the mission of the program.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, with 18-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Tukes currently in custody.