Search efforts continue nearly one week after Muscatine man's disappearance

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's been nearly a week after a Muscatine man was last seen in Iowa City, and dozens of people are gathering on Friday to continue the search. All week long, police, family and friends have been searching for 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
The second search of the day will start on Friday night. However, family and friends gathered during the morning to search the area again, as well as search different areas along the Iowa River.
Earlier on Friday morning, they conducted a search around the area near the Benton Street Bridge. That is where family and friends found a bracelet that they believe was worn by Martinez the night he went missing.
KWWL spoke with Stephanie Kinney with the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network on Friday. She has been working on the case and said that talked about the several efforts that law enforcement have been launched.
Kinney said, “Everything that they could be doing as far as resources they have….searching wise they have boats on the water with sonar, they have underwater cameras, and lowered or they stopped the reservoir. They lowered the river like four or five feet to try and get a better look at things.”
As of now, another search is not scheduled, but family and friends remain hopeful that they'll find him.
Iowa City Police are still investigating and following up on leads. If you have any information, contact the Iowa City police at 319-356-5275.