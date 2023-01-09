Salvation Army's Red Kettle Coin auction raises over $25,000

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Coin Auction raised over $25,000 for the Christmas fundraising season.
The auction was held in the final week of December. The total amount raised was $25,205.
In a press release, the Salvation Army said, "This season’s auction was held the final week of December and included (12) 1oz. Gold U.S. American Eagle Coins, a 2015 Special Service Force Coin, a 1910 Indian Head 2 ½ Dollar Coin, a 1oz. Silver Bar, a 1oz. Silver Coin, and 1854 & 1855 California Gold ½ Dollar Coins."
Fundraising for the Christmas season officially ends on January 15. A further update will be released later.
"This auction holds a special place in the hearts of our staff, volunteers, and community, and we are deeply grateful and honored the tradition continued in 2022,” said Major Martin Thies in a press release.