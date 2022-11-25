Salvation Army of the Cedar Valley celebrates Thanksgiving in-person again

CEDAR VALLEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal in-person for the first time since 2019.
Those at the Salvation Army say it's not just about the food, but also about being together. A spokesperson said that they anticipated around 300 people to turn out on Thursday.
Major Shannon Thies with the Salvation Army expressed her excitement to host an in-person event again.
"We are very excited to be back in person and serving our meal today. We're expecting three hundred families, three hundred people to come for lunch today at the Salvation Army. It's just great to have the fellowship and a meal around the table and to enjoy company," Thies said.
The free meal came with all the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings and was open to anyone in the community.