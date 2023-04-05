Resources for storm victims available in Johnson & Washington counties

EASTERN IOWA (KWWL) -- Several agencies are providing resources for those impacted by storms in Johnson and Washington counties. The American Red Cross and United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties are providing relief for those impacted.
The United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties are seeking volunteers of at least 16 years of age to help in rebuilding efforts of the Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity. Their warehouse was destroyed in last week's storms.
To sign up to volunteer, follow this link.
The American Red Cross is working to operate a shelter in Coralville for those impacted by the storms. They're working to operate a shelter at the Coralville Recreation Center.
The Red Cross is working to provide meals, shelter, health services, and referrals to those impacted.
RELATED: Shelter from the Storm: Agencies preparing amid stormy start to Spring