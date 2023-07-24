RAGBRAI officially under way

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Day two of RAGBRAI will take riders from Storm Lake to their next overnight stop in Carroll, a distance of about 57 miles.
Monday's passthrough towns along the route include Early, Lake View, Bred and Mount Carmel.
This year marks RAGBRAI's 50th year. Between 30,000 - 50,000 people are expected to ride across the state of Iowa this week as communities welcome them in.
RAGBRAI kicked off on Sunday with a foggy and cool morning in Sioux City where temperatures were at 61 degrees. As they roll in to eastern Iowa throughout the week, the temperatures will rise all week.