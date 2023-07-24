 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RAGBRAI officially under way

  • Updated
  • 0

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Day two of RAGBRAI will take riders from Storm Lake to their next overnight stop in Carroll, a distance of about 57 miles.

Monday's passthrough towns along the route include Early, Lake View, Bred and Mount Carmel.

This year marks RAGBRAI's 50th year. Between 30,000 - 50,000 people are expected to ride across the state of Iowa this week as communities welcome them in.

RAGBRAI kicked off on Sunday with a foggy and cool morning in Sioux City where temperatures were at 61 degrees. As they roll in to eastern Iowa throughout the week, the temperatures will rise all week.

Tags

Recommended for you