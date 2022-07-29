RAGBRAI hits West Union for it's sixth day

WEST UNION, Iowa (KWWL)-- West Union is doing something unique compared to other stops this year. They've converted their whole downtown area into a beer garden. According to organizers this is something they've been working on since they learned the route in march.
"I want to shout out to the volunteers here in the community, Matt Marsala said. "You know it might be the tip of the iceberg but this would be a shadow of what it is now if it wasn't for them. They're countless hours putting in the time and effort to make this happen. We wouldn't be here without them so I want to thank them."
Matt Marsala is the executive director of ragbrai planning here in west union. He says around 200 people were involved in getting everything set up and 150 to keep it running today. Along with food and drink vendors there's three music acts on the main stage. There's also games, calf cuddling, and a professional wrestling show.
Bruce Hill from Washington says he and his friends love the support they've seen from Iowans.
"The support is just outstanding, between the towns and the police men out on the roads," Hill said. "Yeah but we just come into the town and just we're overwhelmed with how friendly everyone is. Every town is nice and of course don't miss out on the food."
Hill and his friends are all from out of state. This is their first time doing the RAGBRAI. They plan to finish tomorrow in Lansing.
The last time RAGBRAI stopped in West Union was 2005. Through the day bikers rode into town coming up the southern hill on Vine Street. Residents gathered along the street to welcome them into town.
Jane Wittard Aves gave almost every biker a personal welcome to West Union. She had moved to South Carolina since the last RAGBRAI but came back just to experience it again.
"I just love West Union because it has a special place in my heart, and so I want them to have that memory of it being a beautiful city," Aves said. "And to know the hearts and the minds of people from iowa are, they're good people."