Outpouring of support and memories from Cedar Falls community for Schmidt family's celebration of life

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – Dozens of people braved the August heat to pay their respects and also celebrate the three lives of the Schmidt family taken in late July. The celebration of life brought out so many emotions, some happy and some sad Tuesday night.
"This evening we'll cry for this devastating loss, but we'll also smile and laugh. As we hear about how this amazing and loving family touched each of our lives,” Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said.
The evening started with some opening words from Mayor Green. He was followed by the reading of dozens of letters from all over the country. These letters were requested by the Cedar Falls Public Library where Sarah Schmidt worked. These letters came from people all over Cedar Falls, but also their past communities like Lawrence, Kansas.
"Sarah was my friend the moment I saw her. Her face was a face you knew you could trust whether you knew her or not. She made my life better and she made me feel less anxious, and her words were soft and nurturing,” read one of the letters.
“Tyler and Sarah possessed the super power of truly seeing people, helping people be seen and heard in such life affirming ways,” some of the Schmidt's neighbors said.
The celebration of life lived up to its name. While it was a time to grieve, it also provided the chance for people to celebrate the family's lives and the legacy they have left behind.
“Tyler, Sarah, and Lula all changed the world by being who they were. And through their daily interactions with many of you, their love joy, and kindness made the world a better place. The light of their beautiful souls has been put out but we ask each of you to carry that light forward,” family members who came into town for the services said.
Arlo, 9, who survived the attack, is now being cared for by family, but also the entire Cedar Falls community. A GoFundMe for him raised more than $271,000 as of Tuesday evening.
One message of the evening for everyone was that it's a time to grieve but also remember the good times.
“It's ok to cry, it's ok to laugh, it's ok to breathe deeply,” said a grief counselor who was on hand following the celebration of life.
The city of Maquoketa also sent city representatives to the service as a sign that this is a tragedy that affects both communities and it's a time to stand together.