One year anniversary of East Des Moines High School shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tuesday marks one year since the shooting outside of East Des Moines High School, which took the life of a 15-year-old student and seriously injured two others.
Fifteen-year-old Jose David Lopez died from the shooting. 18-year-old Kemery Ortega and 16-year-old Jessica Lopez suffered serious injuries, but eventually recovered.
In total, 10 teens were charged in connection to the shooting.
In November, 16-year-old Kevin Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the death of Lopez.