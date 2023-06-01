Neighboring eastern Iowa communities ready to assist in Davenport recovery efforts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- People across the state of Iowa are asking how they can help the people affected by the devastating apartment collapse in Davenport.
"Ready and able to help," is the response from several eastern Iowa mayors when asked about what happened in Davenport on Sunday.
Governor Kim Reynolds has already issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County to assist those impacted by the collapse.
It has been an all hands on deck effort in the Quad Cities this week. On Thursday, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart made it clear that the City of Waterloo is prepared to help if needed as the recovery efforts continue.
Hart told KWWL, "We're here. We're here if we ever get a call to come out and support for Davenport, or any of our other communities. The city of Waterloo is here for them as well."
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green also clarified that while Davenport hasn't asked for help through their emergency management channels, they are prepared if needed.
Mayor Green said in part, "If they request, we certainly would support if we could, like how we sent traffic signal techs to Cedar Rapids after the derecho at no charge in order to get them back up and running."
Mayor Green said that there is a clear protocol in place for Davenport to request assistance in order to avoid overloading the community with assistance.