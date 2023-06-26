Money raised from a can drive to go toward headstone for Xavior Harrelson

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Over two years after the disappearance and death of a ten-year-old boy in central Iowa, locals are coming together to provide him a lasting monument.
Xavior Harrelson disappeared in May 2021 before his body was discovered in September 2021. Harrrelson was laid to rest in Marshalltown in October of that year. Officials are still combing through evidence to figure out what happened to him.
Harrelson still does not have a proper headstone -- only a tag and a tied-up cross.
Sherri Garrett owns a can recycling company in Mahaska County. She and her team realized they could collect their cans for a cause in order to give Harrelson a gravestone.
Garrett said that she's proud of how the can drive went because it became a personal mission for her.
Garrett said, "I had a son that died. I know how that feeling is and how the loss is. It's a devastating thing to go through. Even though I've lost a son, it's nothing compared to how they must be feeling."
Now that Garrett has raised the $3,000 necessary for the new headstone, they hope to be able to buy it as soon as possible.