'Mile in Memory' event held to remember Mollie Tibbetts on 5th anniversary of her disappearance

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tuesday marks five years since the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who went missing while jogging in Brooklyn. Her body was later found in a cornfield, and her killer, Christian Bahena Rivera, was convicted for the crime.
Tuesday night's "Mile in Memory" run/walk will be held in Brooklyn at 6:30 p.m. in memory of Tibbetts. It's separate from the annual community walk/run that has taken place for the past several years, and is the first such event held on the day of her disappearance. The path begins and ends at BGM High School.
Tibbett's cousin, Morgan Collum, organized the event. She feels that it will be a great opportunity for the entire community to come together, laugh, and heal on this 5th anniversary of her disappearance.
Collum said, "A lot of times when tragedy strikes, you think of the family. 'Oh, I'm praying for the family, I'm praying for those that loved her.' But I think what sometimes people forget is that when you are from a small town like Brooklyn, that it affects more than just the family, it was the community that was hurt by Mollie's disappearance and Mollie's death."
Collum is also encouraging people to run, walk, bike, or swim 100 miles throughout the summer in an effort to remember Tibbetts. She has had many people, including those from other states, reach out and say that they are participating in this 100 mile journey.
Those who wish to join the 100 mile journey can share their progress on social media by using the hashtag "Miles for Mollie."