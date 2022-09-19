Meet this week's Kid Captain: Anjali Sahu from Atkins

ATKINS, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week's Kid Captain is 6-year-old Anjali Sahu from Atkins, who you can catch on the Hawkeyes and Rutgers game on September 24.
Sahu was diagnosed with Down's Syndrome before she was born, however, it didn't fully explain her health conditions after her birth. Sahu was throwing up and very weak during this time.
She was transferred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, where she was diagnosed with duodenal stenosis. Sahu experienced a narrowing in her small intestine that blocks the digestive track, which prevents adequate absorption of food.
By the time that Sahu was three weeks old, she only weighed less than three pounds.
Sahu underwent surgery to improve her condition. She continues to meet with specialists at the UI Hospital, including for otolaryngology care for issues with her ears. Her heart is also monitored for a separate health condition.
Sahu enjoys swimming lessons, Miracle League baseball, as well as the Hawkeyes. She even likes to flaunt her Hawkeye pom-poms.