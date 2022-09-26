Meet this week's Kid Captain: Adam Arp from Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- 16-year-old Adam Arp from Williamsburg is this week's Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes play Michigan at home on October 1.
An ultrasound when Arp was in utero showed that he would be born with some serious health conditions, including spina bifida. This is a birth defect that occurs when a person's spinal cord doesn't form correctly.
At only 9 hours old, Arp underwent an all-night surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The goal of the procedure was to close his spinal defect and to place a shunt for hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of fluids in the brain.
At two weeks old, Arp then underwent a follow-up surgery to adjust the shunt. Since then, he has undergone over a dozen other procedures for other conditions.
Arp has also undergone surgery for hip subluxation, which is when the hip joint is partially dislocated.
Arp received treatment from the late Ignacio Ponseti, who was known for creating a method to correct clubfoot, a foot abnormality in some newborns.
Today at 16-years-old, Arp is a sophomore in high school. He enjoys participating in choir, wheelchair track, and as the high school football and basketball sports manager.