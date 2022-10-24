Meet this week's Kid Captain: 9-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week's Kid Captain is 9-year-old Elyna Clements of Camanche when the Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in their Homecoming game.
Clements initially experienced burning and itchy eyes, as well as migraines. Once examined by a local optometrist, they discovered that she had a potential tumor behind her eye.
Clements was then referred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to receive further treatment.
That same night, Clements underwent surgery to insert a drain to reduce fluid pressure on her brain. Two days later, she underwent a nine-hour surgery to remove the slow-growing brain tumor, called a craniopharyngioma.
Though the tumor was noncancerous, it led to Clements losing sight in her right eye and having no peripheral vision in her left eye.
After surgery, she was treated for adrenal insufficiency. This is where the adrenal glands don't make enough cortisol. This is also known as Diabetes Insipidus, which is an uncommon disorder that causes an imbalance of fluids.
Now nine-years-old, Clements, in fourth-grade, loves reading, math, and has participated as an assistant coach for her soccer team.