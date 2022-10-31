Meet this week's Kid Captain: 8-year-old Carver Meiners of Polk City

POLK CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week's Kid Captain is 8-year-old Carver Meiners of Polk City when the Hawkeyes take on Purdue in Indiana on Saturday, November 5.
Before Meiners was born, an ultrasound showed that he had transposition of the great arteries. This is a rare heart condition where the two main arteries are reversed.
Meiners was born at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where he received open-heart surgery when he was only 6 days old.
During the procedure, known as an arterial switch, surgeons moved coronary arteries the size of the tip of a ball point pen in order to correct his blood flow to the rest of his body.
After the surgery, Meiners was treated for chylothorax, a condition where lymphatic fluid leaks in the space between the lung and chest wall. He was also treated for supraventricular tachycardia, a condition where irregularly fast heart rhythms rise from the upper chambers of the heart.
Now in 2nd grade, Meiners enjoys playing flag football, baseball, and wrestling. He also loves to read. He even organized a book drive this year for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.