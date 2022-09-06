Meet this week's Kid Captain: 7-year-old Audrey Schneller of Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Meet 7-year-old Audrey Schneller, who is this week's Kid Captain for the Hawkeyes-Cyclone game on September 10.
When Schneller was 6 weeks old, her parents noticed her eyes would move irregularly. When tests ruled out the possibility of seizures, she was administered to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and pediatric ophthalmology.
Schneller was then diagnosed with a rare vision disorder that was caused by folds in her retinas. These folds caused her to have almost no vision in her left eye and minimal vision in her right eye.
To complicate matters, Schneller was also born with microcephaly, which means that she has a smaller-than-normal head. This is known to cause developmental and learning delays.
Further testing revealed that Schneller's vision issues and microcephaly diagnosis were linked to a mutation in the KIF11 gene. This mutation is only the 13th to be identified in the gene.
Schneller was then given glasses, laser eye surgery, and she had to wear an eye patch.
Today, Schneller is in second grade. She enjoys dancing, singing, and making art. She is the season's second Kid Captain.
Schneller is among 12 kids chosen to be a 2022 Kid Captain. The Kid Captain program is in its 13th year, part of a partnership with the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Last week, a 7-year-old boy from Elkader participated as the season's first Kid Captain.