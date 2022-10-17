Meet this week's Kid Captain: 13-year-old Gavin Miller of Ogden

OGDEN, Iowa (KWWL) -- 13-year-old Gavin Miller of Ogden is this week's Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes take on Ohio state in Columbus on Saturday.
Gavin had his first surgery before he was even born. Gavin also underwent a living donor kidney transplant after he turned one-year-old at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Early on in his mother's pregnancy, ultrasounds showed that Miller, a twin, wasn't releasing urine properly. As a result, two shunts were placed in utero to help drain his bladder, however they each failed.
Gavin's mother was referred to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, where Gavin and his brother, Brayden, were each born.
Brayden did not experience any major health concerns, but Gavin had a birth defect known as prune belly/triad syndrome, also known as Eagle-Barrett Syndrome.
The syndrome is characterized as having underdeveloped abdominal muscles, undescended testicles, and an expanded bladder.
Gavin's grandmother donated him a kidney, in addition to undergoing several other medical procedures since the kidney transplant.
Now in eighth grade, Gavin enjoys playing basketball and golf, participating in chorus, playing drums in band, and acting as a football manager.