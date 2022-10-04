Meet this week's Kid Captain: 12-year-old Cormac Faley of Asbury

ASBURY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 12-year-old Cormac Faley of Asbury is this week's Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes take on Illinois on October 8.
Faley initially experienced a low-grade fever, a stomachache, and nausea when he was 6-years-old. In 1st grade, Faley's symptoms were not severe initially.
However, when his skin become ashen, his parents scheduled an appointment with his doctor at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. A test for blood cancer came back positive for leukemia.
Faley was formally diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is an aggressive form of blood cancer. Faley underwent chemotherapy and finished his last treatment in October 2020. He has been in remission for two years.
Currently 12-years-old and in 7th grade, Faley hopes to become a Hawkeye baseball player when he grows up. He currently enjoys hobbies such as Dance Marathon and science.
Faley is still seen by his care team on an outpatient basis.