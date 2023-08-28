Meet this week's Kid Captain: 10-year-old Gracelyn Springer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a month of headaches were joined by vomiting and nausea, Gracelyn Springer was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma at the age of 8. The cancer can occur in leg bones, soft tissue in the chest, abdomen, and limbs. However, doctors discovered the tumor in her head, which is an extremely rare diagnosis.
Springer underwent brain surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in order to remove the mass and to begin chemotherapy. She sustained hearing loss, has been treated for growth hormone deficiency, which is a condition where the pituitary gland doesn't make enough growth hormone.
Additionally, she also was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. That is a disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to deliver blood to the body.
Today, Springer's cancer is in remission. At age 10, the girl from Alburnett is in 5th grade. She enjoys painting, crafts, singing and dancing.