Meet this week's Kid Captain: 10-year-old Dylan McGivern of Dysart

DYSART, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week's Kid Captain is 10-year-old Dylan McGivern of Dysart when the Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home this Friday, November 25.
When McGivern didn't meet early development milestones, he was referred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
There, he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This is a severe form of the disease that causes progressive muscle weakness.
McGivern's mother took Dylan and his younger brother to be screened for their creatine kinase levels. Tests showed elevated CK levels, and genetic testing led doctors to diagnose both boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
While there is no cure, Dylan and his younger brother were enrolled in clinical trials to find treatments to slow the progression of the disease.
Now at 10-years-old, McGivern is in fifth grade. He is learning to play the guitar, and even participated in Miracle League Baseball. He uses a power wheelchair to get to practice, where he is also the team's assistant manager.
According to the team's coaches, they say that McGivern is an inspiration to the overall team.