Mason City fire survivors recount harrowing experience

MASON CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A family grieving the loss of their four sons killed in a November house fire in Mason City are recounting their experience.
The father, John-Mikal McLuer Sr., escaped the fire with his daughter. McLuer says that he battled the flames to try and get his four sons out of the house.
His arms show the severe burns, proving as evidence that he did everything he could to try and save the boys.
John, Odin, Phenix, and Draco all died as a result of the fire. McLuer recounted his experience with KWWL.
"I tried to go back in the house again and the police officer grabbed me and said 'Lets go this way, lets go to the ambulance.' I was fighting with him and Ravan said 'No dad, they're probably gone already,'" McLuer said.
"Just having them in my presence, period. I don't care if they hug me or they're mad at me or anything, just having them around is going to be the hardest thing to miss," he continued.
The boys were 12, 10, 6, and three-years-old. Firefighters ruled the fire as accidental, blaming it on an electrical power strip.