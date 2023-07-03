Man walking across America to raise food insecurity awareness stops by Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man walking across America made a stop in Waterloo on Monday.
Brian Christner, also known as Blackberry Brian, is walking across the nation talking about food insecurity. He made a stop at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank on Monday.
He started his journey in Delaware in February, and he will finish the trip in California. Christner says that he has met a lot of great people doing important work.
Christner said, "I go to every bank and pantry and action agency and boy, they're just full of volunteers and people who are passionate about helping other people."
Christner is also working on a documentary tracking his journey. He says that his main goal throughout his walk is to raise awareness to the issue of food insecurity. He is also working to raise funds to help people impacted.