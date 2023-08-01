Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Foundation to host 2nd annual golf tournament

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The community of Anamosa will honor two former employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary this weekend, more than two years after their deaths.
Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland were both killed in March 2021 after they tried to stop two inmates from escaping the penitentiary.
The scholarship foundation that bears their name will host the second annual golf tournament at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa on Saturday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m.
All funds raised will go to the foundation, which is used to award scholarships to students in Iowa and Department of Correction employees. The purpose is to allow them to continue their education by studying either nursing or criminal justice, in memory of Schulte and McFarland.
Last year's event helped grant a total of 12 scholarships.