Local businesses raise money to help family whose daughter died in Grand Canyon accident

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The New Hampton community is coming together to help a local family mourning the tragic loss of their daughter in an accident near the Grand Canyon.
20-year-old Landri Burgart died when a tour bus she was on with her family rolled over on its way from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon earlier this month. Dozens of people were injured in the incident, but Burgart was the only person who died.
Burgart's grandmother, Dorann, told KWWL, "She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time...but I know she's with Jesus."
On Friday, community members came together to honor Burgart's memory. Grant and Krissy Anderson grow sweet corn and sell extra each year to support a good cause. Other local businesses offered to chip in as well.
By late Friday afternoon they had raised more than $12,000, with all of the money going to Burgart's youth group.