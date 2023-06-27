Kemps partnering with Fareway to donate milk to local food bank

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Local food banks are experiencing a growing demand for food assistance. Kemps, a local milk brand with a processing facility in Le Mars, is stepping in to help out.
Kemps is partnering with Fareway to donate 46,000 milk cartons to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The milk cartons will then be distributed to other local pantries.
The milk cartons donated don't require cold storage, and have a one year shelf life. Typical fresh milk has a shelf life of less than three weeks.
Barb Prather, an employee with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, said, "What's great about this is it goes in our backpacks for the kids and will be distributed it out that way. And so a kid who might not have a refrigerator will be able to have milk and dairy."