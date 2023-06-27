 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Kemps partnering with Fareway to donate milk to local food bank

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Local food banks are experiencing a growing demand for food assistance. Kemps, a local milk brand with a processing facility in Le Mars, is stepping in to help out.

Kemps is partnering with Fareway to donate 46,000 milk cartons to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The milk cartons will then be distributed to other local pantries.

The milk cartons donated don't require cold storage, and have a one year shelf life. Typical fresh milk has a shelf life of less than three weeks.

Barb Prather, an employee with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, said, "What's great about this is it goes in our backpacks for the kids and will be distributed it out that way. And so a kid who might not have a refrigerator will be able to have milk and dairy."