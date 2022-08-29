Iowans show solidarity and support for Ukraine

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- "Peace, not war. Never give up. These messages resonate so much more three days after Ukraine's Independence Day, with Ukrainians here in Ames who are not only celebrating Independence Day but also hoping for the war with Russia to come to an end."
"I think the hardest part initially was feeling like we can't do anything," Sofiya Palasyuk says.
An understandable feeling -- because Ames -- where Sofiya Palasyuk lives -- is thousands of miles away from where she was born in Ukraine.
But Ames is also exactly where Sofiya needs to be.
"We've kind of been able to find some ways to help out and to bring our community together."
Sofiya, Solomiya Kovalenko, and Victoria Kyveryga -- are the presidents of the Iowa State University Ukrainian Club.
And along with non-profit "Iowans for Ukrainians" founder Shalika, "We have people from Newton, Altoona, Des Moines."
The trio have brought people from across Iowa together to help Ukrainians: helping setting up different events -- like donation drives and bake sales. And raising more than 10-thousand dollars.
"We've been able to buy things like military vehicles for Ukraine, as well as food kits for Ukrainian refugees."
But on Saturday -- surrounded by Ukrainian dishes, family, and friends -- they hosted a late celebration for the country's Independence Day -- which was on Wednesday.
"I'm hoping for a sense of unity... because it's been a really, really hard six months."
Both Iowans and Ukrainians now living in Iowa -- coming together -- eating food, sharing stories, and loving each other.
"You can take away all of our buildings. You can take away the land, the people, but you cannot take away the Ukrainian spirit, because it will always live on no matter what you do."