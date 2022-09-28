Iowans sending supplies and people to support the relief effort for Hurricane Ian

Iowa (KWWL)-- With Hurricane Ian hitting the shores of the south the damage is already being felt in the affected area. However assistance is on the way. Not just nationally, but local Iowan businesses are helping out too.
Impact Life sent 20 units of red blood cells as part of an initial wave of supplies being sent from blood collection agencies across the country. The blood is being sent as part of a mutual aid agreement many of these organizations are a part of. Kirby Winn with Impact Life says the blood sent will not impact the supply in Iowa. However, Winn says, the help given now will be returned in the future.
“We’re providing outside of our region but also with the knowledge that if we put out the call blood centers around the country will also support impact life and our need,” Winn said.
Life Serve based out of Des Moines, sent their own initial wave of supplies on Monday. However both organizations have committed to sending more as supplies permit.
Iowans are personally heading down south as well to support the relief efforts. Like the crews from MidAmerican Energy Company, who left Wednesday morning.
“We asked them, would you be willing to do this?" Geoff Greenwood said. "And time after time after time, our line crews and support crews say ‘absolutely, we’re in.’”
Midamerican, based out of Des Moines, is sending 80 crew members down to Georgia at the request of Georgia Power. The crew members come from across the state. Five of them are from Waterloo, and all of them volunteered to head down for what could be weeks of relief work.
“We really have to be prepared for anything in a hurricane type situation," Greenwood said. "It’s usually pretty extensive damage. It takes a lot of efforts to get that back up and running. It may take weeks, and it may take longer.”
Greenwood says the crews left this morning from the Quad Cities, and plan to spend the night in Chattanooga, Tennessee before arriving in Atlanta on Friday. After that, Greenwood says it’s up to the storm.
Some iowans are already helping out in the affected areas. Emily Holley with the Iowa Red Cross says 500 volunteers are currently working in impacted areas, 18 of them are from Iowa.
“We couldn’t do it without them," Holley said. "They are helping with sheltering, they’re helping with feeding, they’re helping with relief supplies, they are providing comfort and support.”
Holley says the volunteers there will likely stay between ten and fourteen days. However they plan to send more volunteers after the storm passes.
"Disaster relief is ever changing and you have to go with the flow and be very fluid about it," Holley said. "So as things happen we’re gonna be assessing that need and determining how many more folks we need to send down there"
Holley says anyone who wants to help should reach out on redcross.org. She says are always in need of volunteers and monetary donations.