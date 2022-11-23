Iowans react to Colorado Springs shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Here in Iowa, bars are doing what they can to remember the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.
One bar in Des Moines held a vigil talking about the importance of safe places for the LGBTQ community.
A crowd of mourners packed the parking lot next to The Blazing Saddle. The bar, like Club Q, is considered a safe place for the LGBTQ community.
The crowd held up candles and prayed for the victims. They also shared their fears about growing violence.
"We deserve to live our lives just like everyone else. Why can't we live in peace and be happy," Samantha Sanchez asked the crowd.
"We cannot back down. We are scared. I am scared. I have messages reaching out to me of people who are scared. I am scared, but you give me hope," Courtney Reyes encouraged.
The vigil also honored Transgender Remembrance Day.
The Blazing Saddle has been a target of vandals over the years, but they use every instance of hate to bring people together.