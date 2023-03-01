Iowa teens save kids that fell into an icy pond

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 88.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 89.7 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.9 feet on 02/24/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects South Prairie Street.
At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet and
falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue to slowly recede.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/20/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Iowa teens save kids that fell into an icy pond

  • Updated
  • 0

(KCCI/CNN) -- Two kids in Iowa are alive and well thanks to the quick thinking of two teenagers.

On Saturday, the kids were playing on a frozen pond behind an apartment building when they fell through the ice. As soon as the teens noticed what had happened, they sprang into action.

Jasmine Morris described the events, saying, "Through the house right above the pink chairs. And they were right past this tree right here."

Sisters Jasmine and Jacora Morris were scrolling through TikTok when they happened to look out their third-story window at the right time.

Jacora explained, "I immediately screamed, they're drowning, they're drowning. And then me and my sister, we ran downstairs. The dog chased us, we were falling down the stairs to get back here."

Jasmine adds, "And I just thought what I was doing, I just got up and I was just running out and I was just in shoes, shorts and a tank top."

Jumping into the icy water, the Morris sisters didn't hesitate for a second.

Jasmine recounted, "I'm numb. So those kids, they've been in there longer than me. They've got to be numb. At some point, they were going to just stop moving and I didn't want them to just stop moving. So I was just like come on. Just get them out. You can get out later. Just get them out. All those things, just get the kids, get the kids as long as they make it, they're like seven or eight. It's like just get them. You can live long enough. Just get them."

The boy was trapped underneath the ice with only a finger above the surface.

Jacora explained, "And I grabbed his middle finger and that is how he pulled him up and we got him up there. He was kind of heavy too, honey. But we got him though."

17-year-old Jacora and 15-year-old Jasmine turned into heroes in seconds.

Jasmine said, "You can see the relief and the happiness that he was out the water and both of them were safe."

The rescue happened so fast that medics didn't get there until it was over.

West Des Moines EMS Division Chief Doug Harms recounted his experience. 

Harms said, "I was amazed. Not many children would drop what they're doing or adults, and just run out and wade in the water up to their shoulders to pull two other kids out."

The girls' mom, Jacqueline Morris, now says all those years of swimming lessons paid off!

Jacqueline said, "I'm very proud. I really don't have the words to say because every time like wow those were my girls."

But they don't want praise - the girls are just overjoyed at the outcome.

"I'm just happy they're okay," Jasmine said.

When asked about what she learned from the experience, she replied, "That I have quick reaction skills and when I have a sense to just look up and do something I need to look up."

Tags

Recommended for you