Iowa teens save kids that fell into an icy pond

(KCCI/CNN) -- Two kids in Iowa are alive and well thanks to the quick thinking of two teenagers.
On Saturday, the kids were playing on a frozen pond behind an apartment building when they fell through the ice. As soon as the teens noticed what had happened, they sprang into action.
Jasmine Morris described the events, saying, "Through the house right above the pink chairs. And they were right past this tree right here."
Sisters Jasmine and Jacora Morris were scrolling through TikTok when they happened to look out their third-story window at the right time.
Jacora explained, "I immediately screamed, they're drowning, they're drowning. And then me and my sister, we ran downstairs. The dog chased us, we were falling down the stairs to get back here."
Jasmine adds, "And I just thought what I was doing, I just got up and I was just running out and I was just in shoes, shorts and a tank top."
Jumping into the icy water, the Morris sisters didn't hesitate for a second.
Jasmine recounted, "I'm numb. So those kids, they've been in there longer than me. They've got to be numb. At some point, they were going to just stop moving and I didn't want them to just stop moving. So I was just like come on. Just get them out. You can get out later. Just get them out. All those things, just get the kids, get the kids as long as they make it, they're like seven or eight. It's like just get them. You can live long enough. Just get them."
The boy was trapped underneath the ice with only a finger above the surface.
Jacora explained, "And I grabbed his middle finger and that is how he pulled him up and we got him up there. He was kind of heavy too, honey. But we got him though."
17-year-old Jacora and 15-year-old Jasmine turned into heroes in seconds.
Jasmine said, "You can see the relief and the happiness that he was out the water and both of them were safe."
The rescue happened so fast that medics didn't get there until it was over.
West Des Moines EMS Division Chief Doug Harms recounted his experience.
Harms said, "I was amazed. Not many children would drop what they're doing or adults, and just run out and wade in the water up to their shoulders to pull two other kids out."
The girls' mom, Jacqueline Morris, now says all those years of swimming lessons paid off!
Jacqueline said, "I'm very proud. I really don't have the words to say because every time like wow those were my girls."
But they don't want praise - the girls are just overjoyed at the outcome.
"I'm just happy they're okay," Jasmine said.
When asked about what she learned from the experience, she replied, "That I have quick reaction skills and when I have a sense to just look up and do something I need to look up."