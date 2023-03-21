Iowa sisters receive reward after icy pond rescue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- Two teenage sisters are being honored for saving two young boys from an icy pond.
The city of West Des Moines recognized 15-year-old Jasmine Morris and 17-year-old Jacora Morris on Monday.
They were in their apartment a few weeks ago when they saw the two children fall through the ice.
The teens ran downstairs and found one boy trapped beneath the ice with just a finger up.
They plunged into the icy water and saved the children.
First responders said the boys might have died if the teen girls hadn't rescued them.
The sisters say that they acted on instinct and never thought they'd receive an award for their bravery.