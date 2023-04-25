Iowa man helping local students go to college

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Finding the money to afford college can be tough these days, but one Iowa man made it his mission to ease the burden on future students.
Four years ago, Kira Conrad was stuck. The Winterset native had the grades to be a therapist, but not the money to do so. She was preparing to break the news that college was not possible for her. Then, her phone rang.
The man on the other end of the phone, Steve Nielsen, dropped the name Dale Schroeder. Conrad never met the man who grew up poor, never married and worked as a carpenter for 67 years at the same Des Moines business.
And yet - Schroeder changed her life from beyond the grave.
Nielsen, a friend of Schroeder, said, "I never got the opportunity to go to college. So I'd like to help kids go to college."
Nielsen went on, "Finally I was curious and I said, 'How much are we talking about here, Dale?' and 'Oh, just shy of $3 million dollars.'"
Nielsen said that he almost fell out of his chair when Schroeder said the amount.
When Schroeder died in 2005, he left behind a rusty Chevy truck and instructions to send small town kids to college.
On Saturday night, the 33 Iowans Schroeder put through college gathered around his old lunch box and dubbed themselves "Dale's Kids."